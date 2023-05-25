So You Have A New College Grad In The House, What’s Next? Jeremy Fisher Explains Life After Degree On KIOS-FM

Jeremy Fisher is the Director of the John P. Fahey Career Center at Creighton University. He has a firsthand look at both sides of the job placement equation, what the hiring companies are doing to staff their positions, and a preview of the new graduates who are entering the job market and which ones are getting premium jobs.

Jeremy explained to Mike Hogan in this two-part interview the state of the job market, which students are succeeding, and he also has some advice for parents of the new graduates.

More information can be found at https://www.creighton.edu/student-success/careercenter.