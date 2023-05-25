© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

So You Have A New College Grad In The House, What’s Next? Jeremy Fisher Explains Life After Degree On KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT
-
/

Jeremy Fisher is the Director of the John P. Fahey Career Center at Creighton University. He has a firsthand look at both sides of the job placement equation, what the hiring companies are doing to staff their positions, and a preview of the new graduates who are entering the job market and which ones are getting premium jobs.

Jeremy explained to Mike Hogan in this two-part interview the state of the job market, which students are succeeding, and he also has some advice for parents of the new graduates.

More information can be found at https://www.creighton.edu/student-success/careercenter.

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsCreighton Universitygraduatesgraduationjobs
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan