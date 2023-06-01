© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market Opens Friday June 2, Director Martin Janousek Discusses

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT
Friday nights, The Gifford Park Neighborhood comes alive with a volunteer-run farmers market with vendors selling fresh produce, honey and flowers. Food trucks, live music, storytelling and children's entertainment are also part of the fun at this vibrant weekly community event.

Director Martin Janousek chatted with Mike Hogan about this weekly event which starts on Friday, June 2nd and runs through September 22nd.

More information can be found at https://www.visitomaha.com/event/gifford-park-neighborhood-market/39471/ or https://www.facebook.com/GiffordParkNeighborhoodMarket/

