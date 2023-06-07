© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Native Dreion Makes Triumphant Return To Miller Park, Chats About Coming Home On KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 7, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT
Omaha native Dreion returns to North Omaha with a combination of pop, gospel, soul, jazz, and R&B, taking inspiration from Prince, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Kirk Franklin, and many more at the third annual summer of Music At Miller Park event! Saturday, June 10th the fun starts at 6:30 p.m. when Just Wait Jazz opens the musical night, followed by Dreion.

Dreion spent a little time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about his triumphant return, what he looks forward to most, and what we can anticipate seeing during his show.

The concert is free and open to the public. Bring blankets, chairs, sunscreen, bug spray, food, drinks (including beer and wine) and leashed pets! The show will go on rain or shine.

More information can be found at https://o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park?gad=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw1YCkBhAOEiwA5aN4Ad4Nrz90NUo2JKmpDz8vGLgJtW2TcNgSSpo_maJWIi682ijuZPiCwBoC7BsQAvD_BwE

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan