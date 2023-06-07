Omaha Native Dreion Makes Triumphant Return To Miller Park, Chats About Coming Home On KIOS-FM

Omaha native Dreion returns to North Omaha with a combination of pop, gospel, soul, jazz, and R&B, taking inspiration from Prince, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Kirk Franklin, and many more at the third annual summer of Music At Miller Park event! Saturday, June 10th the fun starts at 6:30 p.m. when Just Wait Jazz opens the musical night, followed by Dreion.

Dreion spent a little time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about his triumphant return, what he looks forward to most, and what we can anticipate seeing during his show.

The concert is free and open to the public. Bring blankets, chairs, sunscreen, bug spray, food, drinks (including beer and wine) and leashed pets! The show will go on rain or shine.

More information can be found at https://o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park?gad=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw1YCkBhAOEiwA5aN4Ad4Nrz90NUo2JKmpDz8vGLgJtW2TcNgSSpo_maJWIi682ijuZPiCwBoC7BsQAvD_BwE