Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

OCM’s Summer Concert Series Kicks Off Sunday, Dani Meier Explains Why That’s a Big Deal on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT
The Omaha Chamber Music Society was founded in 2000 by a dedicated group of professional musicians. Their goal was to bring full length, low cost chamber music performances by top local musicians to the Omaha community, presenting concerts at times and locations that were underserved.

Dani Meier is currently a member of the Omaha and Lincoln Symphonies in Nebraska, as well as Professor of Double Bass at the University of Nebraska, Omaha. She is also the President of the Omaha Chamber Music Society. During this fun and informative chat with Mike Hogan on a recent installment of “Live & Local” Dani explains what exactly chamber music is, why a bass player should even care, and the upcoming 2023 Summer Concert Series.

More information can be found at https://www.omahachambermusic.org/.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan