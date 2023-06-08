OCM’s Summer Concert Series Kicks Off Sunday, Dani Meier Explains Why That’s a Big Deal on KIOS-FM

The Omaha Chamber Music Society was founded in 2000 by a dedicated group of professional musicians. Their goal was to bring full length, low cost chamber music performances by top local musicians to the Omaha community, presenting concerts at times and locations that were underserved.

Dani Meier is currently a member of the Omaha and Lincoln Symphonies in Nebraska, as well as Professor of Double Bass at the University of Nebraska, Omaha. She is also the President of the Omaha Chamber Music Society. During this fun and informative chat with Mike Hogan on a recent installment of “Live & Local” Dani explains what exactly chamber music is, why a bass player should even care, and the upcoming 2023 Summer Concert Series.

More information can be found at https://www.omahachambermusic.org/.