River City Mixed Chorus Celebrates the 1970's & Barron Breland Invites You to the After-Party On KIOS-FM

In its 39th season in the Greater Omaha Area, River City Mixed Chorus (RCMC) is one of the largest, LGBTQ+ mixed (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) choruses in the USA. Their mission is to create exceptional musical experiences to support diversity, inspire change, and empower communities.

Dr. Barron Breland is in his 13th year as Artistic Director of River City Mixed Chorus; he is also Vice Provost for Faculty & Academic Affairs and Dean of the Graduate School at Creighton University. And as if that’s not enough, he was also a guest on “Live & Local” with Mike Hogan!

June 10th RCMC will be performing a fun and rocking program at the Holland Performing Arts Center. The summer show is called Our Own Kind of Music and is a celebration of the 1970s! Following the concert, there will be a Studio-54 themed disco and costume party in the lobby outside the performance all - all concert attendees are invited to stay and continue the celebration.

More information can be found at https://rcmc.org/.