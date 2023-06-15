Outlook Enrichment Positively Changes the Lives of the Visually Impaired - Ask Tim Green, He’s Golfing Again!

Low vision or no vision affects millions of Americans, with at least 15,000 of those individuals right here in Omaha. Since 2000, Outlook Enrichment has provided individuals with vision loss opportunities and resources on how to stay independent while overcoming adversity.

Tim Green had a conversation with “Live & Local” host Mike Hogan about his personal journey into the world of vision loss. And how he found Outlook Enrichment then began golfing again after losing his vision over 20 years ago. Before losing his vision, Tim golfed in high school at Boone Central High School in Albion, Nebraska and through college at Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

More information about the services, mission, and events of Outlook Enrichment can be found at https://www.outlooken.org/.

- /