Front Porch Investments Greenlining Fund, Which Could Lead to Financial Freedom, Launches on Juneteenth – Maxwell Morgan Explains

Front Porch Investments, a local nonprofit headquartered at the Omaha Community Foundation, is launching its pilot Greenlining Fund on June 19th, Juneteenth, through July 10th 2023 with a zero interest home equity loan fund pilot focused on homeowners in previously redlined areas (east Omaha - North and South). This fund’s purpose is to not only to provide intentional reinvestment and direct resources to create or maintain homeownership in areas that have experienced historical disinvestment through redlining or other disadvantages, but to also proactively prevent future displacement of residents due to rising property valuations as a result of current and future investments and development in the community.

The Greenlining Fund's impact will be realized through "purchase to payoff" support for homeowners and prospective homebuyers possibly including, but not limited to: down payment assistance, low interest home financing, home equity loans, property tax relief, debt consolidation, etc.

Maxwell Morgan is the Community Initiatives and Outreach Manager for Front Porch Investments and he took some time out of his day to chat with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM about the new program, how it works, where to sign up, and what he hopes the future will look like with this program in place.

More information about the program or to sign up for the benefits of the Greenlining Fund, you can go to https://frontporchinvestments.org/what-we-do/home-equity-loan.html.