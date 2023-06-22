© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

O-pa President Joan Squires Tells Steelhouse Omaha's Origin Story on “Live & Local”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 22, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT
Omaha Performing Arts’ (O-pa) new live music venue opened on Friday, May 12, with a sold-out show featuring The Killers. It’s called Steelhouse Omaha and there are many more sold out shows to come!

Joan Squires, President of Omaha Performing Arts, took some time to chat with Mike Hogan about Steelhouse Omaha beginnings, the striking architecture and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems integrated with the architectural design, as well as amenities that will provide both music fans and performers and their crews with an incredible experience.

More information about the Omaha’s newest venue can be found at https://o-pa.org/our-venues/steelhouse-omaha/images/default-source/steelhouse/main-floor-facing-house-from-in-front-of-stage---photo-credit-aislinn-weidele?itemIndex=3

