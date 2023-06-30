Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Goodwill Omaha’s Tobi Mathouser is Not Only the CEO, But She’s Also a Client! Tobi Tells Her Story to KIOS-FM
Tobi Mathouser began her career with Goodwill as a mission program coordinator in October 2006. Since then, she has served in a variety of positions, including organizational development manager, federal contracts director, and director of mission advancement.
In 2017, Tobi enrolled in Goodwill Industries International’s Executive Development Program, a globally respected, award-winning program designed to mold experienced leaders within Goodwill organizations. Today, she is the CEO of Goodwill Omaha.
Tobi chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about her journey and the new South Omaha Training Center. More information about Tobi and Goodwill Omaha can be found at https://goodwillomaha.org/.