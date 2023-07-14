© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Tom Everson Talks Driving 25, Saving Lives, Remembering Those We’ve Lost, and More on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT

Started in 1998, The mission of KEEP KIDS ALIVE DRIVE 25® is to make streets safer for all who walk, cycle, play, drive, and ride. Their goal is to put an end to deaths and injuries caused by all manner of unsafe driving behaviors. As Tom Everson explained to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” they do so by educating and actively engaging citizens in a common commitment to create safer streets for the benefit of all, beginning right in their own neighborhoods.

The 12th Annual “Live Forward!” Run-Walk to Remember is being held on Saturday, July 29th at Skutt High School Track and Field. The event will honor and remember loved-ones who died in traffic incidents. It is open to the whole family. More information can be found at https://www.keepkidsalivedrive25.org/.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan