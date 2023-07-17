Nonprofit Association of the Midlands Helps Organizations Help People, Anne Hindery Explains How on KIOS-FM

Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) helps nonprofits help their communities. There are thousands of nonprofits in the area – each trying to make a difference on their own. NAM brings them together so that each member can benefit from their collective strength.

One of the recent issues that has come to light for nonprofits has garnered a lot of NAM’s attention. With an economic downturn and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits are faced with a giant hurdle when it comes to funding critical community programs – how to successfully fundraise when individuals, foundations and corporations are less likely to donate. In 2021, overall national giving remained flat from 2020, according to Giving USA.

Anne Hindery is the CEO of NAM. She joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM to discuss some of the ways in which NAM is giving the tools to combat this donation shortfall to area nonprofits. The Nonprofit Association of the Midland’s annual Fundraising Palooza on Wednesday, July 19 is more important than ever before. This professional development event is designed to help fundraisers and grant writers effectively spotlight their nonprofit’s enriching programs. The all-day event will be held Wednesday, July 19 at the Scott Conference Center (6459 Pine Street).

Fundraising Palooza will share critical skills and best practices from local industry experts on topics such as fundraising during an economic downtown; grant-writing; creating evaluation plans; building a board that will fundraise; and the impact of video storytelling.