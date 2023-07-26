Nebraska Family Planning’s Marissa Galardi’s Explains How They Help People Become “In Control”

Nebraska Family Planning (NEFP) is the organization that administers Nebraska's Title X funding — the federal program that provides comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care for people who need it.

NEFP earlier this year launched a statewide pilot program that provides virtual appointments for certain sexual health care services, primarily birth control, STI consultation and pregnancy counseling. These services are free or low cost, and insurance is never required.

Marissa Galardi, Director of Resource Development at Nebraska Family Planning explained to Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program that the goal is to eliminate some of the barriers Nebraskans face when dealing with care, such as long drive times to a provider, a lack of providers, inflexible work or school schedules or the high cost of care. Participating providers are located in Plattsmouth, Fremont, Lincoln and several surrounding communities, Grand Island, Kearney and Gering, near Scottsbluff.

The campaign for the initiative is called In Control. People can learn more and find a provider near them at InControlNebraska.com.