Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The 15th Maha Festival Kicks off Friday-Sarah Baker Hansen Talks About How to Make The Most of it

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT
The 15th annual Maha Festival starts tomorrow at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. Two days of music, comedy, art, crafts, community, shops, and the famous Ferris wheel!

Sarah Baker Hansen, member of the board of directors for the Maha Festival, joined Mike Hogan to chat about the activities, why this year is so special, where to find the air conditioning, and what makes this weekend’s festival a historic occasion…(Spoiler alert: Last one at Aksarben!)

More information can be found at https://mahafestival.com/.

