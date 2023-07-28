The 15th Maha Festival Kicks off Friday-Sarah Baker Hansen Talks About How to Make The Most of it

The 15th annual Maha Festival starts tomorrow at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. Two days of music, comedy, art, crafts, community, shops, and the famous Ferris wheel!

Sarah Baker Hansen, member of the board of directors for the Maha Festival, joined Mike Hogan to chat about the activities, why this year is so special, where to find the air conditioning, and what makes this weekend’s festival a historic occasion…(Spoiler alert: Last one at Aksarben!)

More information can be found at https://mahafestival.com/.

