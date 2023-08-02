VNA’s Interim CEO, Carole Patrick, Explains How You Can Play Golf & Change Lives on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local”

Backed by a tradition of nursing, Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) offers a wide range of community-based services to individuals of all ages and stages of life who lack resources. After more than a century, VNA continues to deliver expert, compassionate services to under-resourced individuals and families in Omaha and western Iowa.

This noble work takes money. VNA’s interim CEO, Carole Patrick, spoke with Mike Hogan about the vast services that are provided. It is staggering to discover that VNA staffs a nurse in every homeless and domestic violence shelter in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. And they do so much more.

So, this Friday is the deadline to sign up for a charity golf tournament at the only Arnold Palmer designed golf course in Omaha and the only 27 hole private course in the city, The Players Club Omaha. When you Golf Fore the Cause, you ensure our Parenting Support services are accessible to young families — helping them have healthy pregnancies, receive expert resources for raising healthy children, and overcome any obstacles in their way.

This is your chance to help those in need while enjoying a fantastic day out. More information can be found at https://www.vnatoday.org/events/golf/.