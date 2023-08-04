© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The Pinnacle Bank Championship Raises Money for Omaha Kids’ Charities & Displays Future PGA Players, Jessica Brabec Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
-

The Pinnacle Bank Championship is a high level golf tournament in which scores of young professional golfers get the chance to come one step closer to making the PGA tour. But did you know that proceeds from The Pinnacle Bank Championship benefit children’s charities in the local Omaha community?

In this “Live & Local” interview, Jessica Brabec tells Mike Hogan that in the past six years they have given over $620,000 back to local charities. So every ticket sold will help make a lasting impact in Nebraska communities long after the final putt drops on Sunday.

This huge golf event starts on Monday, August 7th and continues through the entire week. There is also an opportunity for you to participate! Volunteers are needed and you can apply to be a part of the tournament, even walk the course at https://www.thepinnaclebankchampionship.com/.

-

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsPinnacle Bank Championshipgolf
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan