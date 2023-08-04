The Pinnacle Bank Championship Raises Money for Omaha Kids’ Charities & Displays Future PGA Players, Jessica Brabec Explains

The Pinnacle Bank Championship is a high level golf tournament in which scores of young professional golfers get the chance to come one step closer to making the PGA tour. But did you know that proceeds from The Pinnacle Bank Championship benefit children’s charities in the local Omaha community?

In this “Live & Local” interview, Jessica Brabec tells Mike Hogan that in the past six years they have given over $620,000 back to local charities. So every ticket sold will help make a lasting impact in Nebraska communities long after the final putt drops on Sunday.

This huge golf event starts on Monday, August 7th and continues through the entire week. There is also an opportunity for you to participate! Volunteers are needed and you can apply to be a part of the tournament, even walk the course at https://www.thepinnaclebankchampionship.com/.