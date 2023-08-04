© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

This Weekend’s “Open Omaha” Is Your One Chance to See Inside this City’s Places of Interest, Maria Brady Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 4, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT
-

Open Omaha, a weekend-long showcase Aug. 5-6 of the Omaha metro’s most fascinating spaces. Maria Brady explains to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” how it all works. The free event features places that make Omaha special, including museums and cultural institutions, creative workspaces, religious buildings, performance spaces and sports venues. Oh yeah, you can even visit the KIOS studios! Last year's inaugural event drew more than 6,000 venue visits.

More information and a link to the helpful App are available at https://omahabydesign.org/openomaha

