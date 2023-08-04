This Weekend’s “Open Omaha” Is Your One Chance to See Inside this City’s Places of Interest, Maria Brady Explains

Open Omaha, a weekend-long showcase Aug. 5-6 of the Omaha metro’s most fascinating spaces. Maria Brady explains to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” how it all works. The free event features places that make Omaha special, including museums and cultural institutions, creative workspaces, religious buildings, performance spaces and sports venues. Oh yeah, you can even visit the KIOS studios! Last year's inaugural event drew more than 6,000 venue visits.

More information and a link to the helpful App are available at https://omahabydesign.org/openomaha