23rd Annual “Lunch for the Girls” is 9/14/23, Keynote is BET’s Debra L. Lee & Girls Inc.’s Ashley Kuhn Shares More

To inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, Girls Inc. Omaha is an institution that continues to make a daily impact. Ashley Kuhn, the Interim Executive Director of Omaha Girls Inc. joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” for a conversation about the organization, the search for a new leader after the long serving tenure of the previous Executive Director (Roberta Wilhelm) and details on the annual fundraiser!

Girls Inc.’s annual fundraiser “Lunch for the Girls!” will be held Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11:30-1:00 at the CHI Health Center. This year’s speaker is Debra L. Lee, former chairman and chief executive officer of BET. More information about the luncheon and how one can join the festivities can be found at https://girlsincomaha.org/special-events/lunch-for-the-girls/.