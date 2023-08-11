© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Radio Talking Book Service Teams With Mundo Latino to Make Something Muy Bueno! Bekah Jerde Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 11, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT
Radio Talking Book Service (RTBS) broadcasts 24-hour programming, 7 days a week over the radio and internet on special radios provided to eligible listeners and care facilities at no cost. RTBS uses over 80 volunteer readers, whose diverse voices bring the printed word to life with the reading of 17 regional newspapers, grocery, and department store ads weekly, information from over 70 magazines, live interviews on our Community Conversations, a Veterans Hour, and much more.

Executive Director. Bekah Jerde, spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to chat about the new offering that began on July 11th. Radio Talking Book Service began airing news from Mundo Latino on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. This informative program airs weekly, every Tuesday at 12:30 pm, read by Marina Rosado. Rosado brings years of radio and television experience with Mundo Latino to RTBS programming. RTBS is delighted to add a statewide newscast in Spanish for their listeners.

For more information about the service or volunteering, one can go to https://rtbs.org/.

Mike Hogan
