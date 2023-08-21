© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Bet the BBB Can Give You Great Tips & Answer Questions About Gambling in Nebraska - Josh Planos Explains

Mike Hogan
Published August 21, 2023
-

At the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln, Nebraskans are legally allowed to place bets on sports. Betting is only permissible on site and excludes a number of events, including in-state college home games. Betting is big business: Nearly $80 billion was wagered in 2022 and according to the American Gaming Association, a record 46.6 million people planned to bet on the 2022-2023 NFL season. That’s nearly 18 percent of all American adults!

While chatting with Mike Hogan of “Live & Local,” Vice President of Communications & Public Relations of the Better Business Bureau of Nebraska, Josh Planos, had some very sound advice to help Nebraskans avoid scams and fraudulent websites.

Josh advises the if you’re planning on getting in on the action, first learn how you can maximize your fun and play responsibly. BBB offers the following tips: Understand gambling terminology, Get familiar with sports statistics, Set limits for yourself, Be wary of paid handicappers, and many other tipsMore information can be found at www.BBB.org.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
