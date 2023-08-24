© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

DIBS For Kids is Crushing Illiteracy by Providing Powerful In-Home Reading Experiences Every School Night, Angie Miller Explains

Mike Hogan
Published August 24, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT
-

DIBS For Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. They build software that supports teachers to send more books home with their students and, in turn, make significant literacy gains in the classroom.

Executive Director of DIBS For Kids, Angie Miller, was recently featured on “Live & Local” and she shared with Mike Hogan what the acronym “DIBS” means (Delivering Infinite Book Shelves), some metrics on the huge impact the program is having on the quantity of books children are now reading, and the huge milestone that was achieved this spring.

Angie also discussed how schools can become a part of the program and how the community can help drive the mission to grow literacy levels in this city through the easy availability of books that children can take home each day to read. More information can be found at www.dibsforkids.org.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
