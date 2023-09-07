Vesper Concert Series Not Only Opens Their 35th Season, But Also a New Welcome Center! Kristi Treu Explains on KIOS-FM

On Friday, September 8th, Vesper Concerts opens their 35th season in grand fashion. Executive Director Kristi Treu chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this exciting new season as well as the new addition to the Presbyterian Church of the Cross where these free concerts are all held.

More information about these concerts, which as mentioned above are free (some say a gift to the Omaha community) can be found at https://vesperconcerts.org/.