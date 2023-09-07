© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Vesper Concert Series Not Only Opens Their 35th Season, But Also a New Welcome Center! Kristi Treu Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT
-

On Friday, September 8th, Vesper Concerts opens their 35th season in grand fashion. Executive Director Kristi Treu chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this exciting new season as well as the new addition to the Presbyterian Church of the Cross where these free concerts are all held.

More information about these concerts, which as mentioned above are free (some say a gift to the Omaha community) can be found at https://vesperconcerts.org/.

-

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsvesper concerts
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan