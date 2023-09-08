© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

This Sunday, “United We Walk” Happens on the Tri-Faith Commons, Executive Director Wendy Goldberg Says All Are Welcome!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT
-

The Tri-Faith Commons is the only place of its kind in the world. It brings together a synagogue, church, mosque, and interfaith center on 38-acres in the American heartland of Omaha, Nebraska. Tri-Faith is a national model and center for interfaith learning, collaboration, and celebration. On Sunday, September 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tri-Faith Initiative is thrilled to host the second annual United We Walk fundraiser — a 1-mile loop around the Tri-Faith Commons near 132nd and Pacific streets.

Tri-Faith Initiative’s Executive Director and Co-Founder, Wendy Goldberg, spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the event, which last year boasted more than 2,200 participants. Wendy talks about this fantastic opportunity to join the rest of the community in peace, faith, fun, and fellowship.

More details about this event can be found at https://www.trifaith.org/uww-2023/.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan's radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
