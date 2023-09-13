© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

"Beautiful The Carol King Musical" Opens Friday, Stephen Santa Chats on the Life & Work of This Important Songwriter

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT
-

The Omaha Community Playhouse is about to open up another winner...A Tony Award winner! Beautiful The Carole King Musical is the inspiring true story of singer / songwriter Carole King’s remarkable life, her journey to fame, and the mammoth impact she and her work had on the music industry.

Artistic Director at OCP, Stephen Santa, has directed this production and he joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the many facets of this theatrical jewel. The list of songs Carol wrote that are part of the show is an extraordinary achievement, but as discussed during Stephen’s interview more than 400 of King’s compositions have been recorded by over 1,000 artists, resulting in 100 hit singles and six Grammys. It’s sure to be an entertaining evening!

Beautiful The Carole King Musical opens September 15th and runs through October 15th. Information about the show can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/beautiful-the-carole-king-musical/.

