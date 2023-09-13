The Collective for Hope’s Executive Director, Cliff McEvoy, Wants You to Know: Grief is heavy. You don't have to carry it alone.

Losing a family member or dear friend to death can be crushing. Sometimes the grief just smothers us. And imagine how it is for a child who has lost a friend or parent, not having been on the planet long enough to have formed any tools with which to combat this overbearing emotion. Or the parent who has lost a child, one of the most unnatural tragedies one can experience.

The Collective for Hope combines the strength of its program brands and co-located services to lead response to loss, elevate the value of grief companionship, and promote healthy survivorship. And they want you to know, no one has to grieve alone.

Cliff McEvoy is the Executive Director of The Collective for Hope, Grief’s Journey, HEALing Embrace, and Ted E. Bear Hollow. These organizations are an important resource in our community that work tirelessly to assist children and adults with traumatic issues that hamper their well-being.

Cliff talked with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about each of the different approaches to grief support that are tailored to each persons’ specific needs, whether based on age or relationship of the loss. The message is simple but comforting and powerful: Grief is heavy. You don't have to carry it alone.

More information and help can be found at http://www.thecollectiveforhope.org/.