For Nearly 75 Years The Rose Theater Has Made Theatrical Magic for Kids & Adults, AD Matt Gutschick Discusses on KIOS-FM

The Rose Theater has been proud to be the place where a love of the arts begins. From the young preschooler seeing her favorite storybook burst to life in vibrant color, to the shy student taking his first timid steps on stage and discovering his voice, to the teen intern with dreams of making it on Broadway, a lifelong love of theater starts under the copper domes of The Rose.

Artistic Director Matt Gutschick spent some time with Mike Hogan talking about the history of this iconic piece of Omaha history. He also discussed some of the magic moments over the years as well as the current production, “Arthur and Friends Make a Musical!” which runs through September 24th. Matt also talked about how The Rose is accessible to all children. No child is ever turned away for economic reasons. “Pay-what-you-can” evenings are offered for most productions. Thousands of tickets are given to local youth-serving nonprofits year after year.

And then there’s the learning. Professional actors/educators offer classes in theater, directing, musical theater, singing, dancing and more. Children ages four to 18 are welcome.

More information about this Omaha institution is available at https://rosetheater.org/.