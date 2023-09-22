Celebrate 10 Years of Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue Delivering Sustenance to People & Protecting the Planet at No-Charge to Nonprofits

Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue saves people by first saving food then getting that food to the people. They do not warehouse anything, but what they do is rescue fresh food and get it to hungry folks. As Beth Ostdiek Smith explained to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” Saving Grace operates a fleet of refrigerated vehicles with professionals who pick up qualified, quality food and deliver it same-day, free-of-charge to local nonprofits.

The benefits to those who eat the food are obvious. The surprise benefit is to the environment. Every piece of food consumed stays out of a landfill…Doesn’t release greenhouse gas…Has zero negative impact on our environment. In the past 10 years, Saving Grace has rescued and redistributed approximately 8 million pounds of food, at a value of over $15 million dollars.

Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue invites you to join them for their 10th Anniversary event. More than a celebration, this unique event is designed to empower people to solve the problems of wasted food and hunger in our community. It’s called “TO THE RESCUE - Celebrating a Decade of Nourishing People and Nurturing the Planet!” Monday, September 25th; the Reception begins at 5:00 p.m. and the Program at starts at 7:00 p.m. at Film Streams' Dundee Theater; 50th and Dodge St.

More information on the event can be found at https://savinggraceperishablefood.ticketspice.com/sg10yrs

If you would like to learn more about Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue go to https://savinggracefoodrescue.org/.