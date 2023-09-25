NorthStar Creates Opportunities for Boys to Find and Follow Their Own Paths to Success, Scott Hazelrigg Explains

NorthStar’s mission is to change young men’s lives through programming that supports, challenges, inspires and instills a life rooted in education, self-discipline and service to the community. NorthStar is making an impact on North Omaha and the surrounding community. They are continuing to build academic, athletic, and social programs for NorthStar families.

Since programming began in 2014, NorthStar has developed a scalable after-school and summer program model centered on rigorous, student-centered academic and social-emotional development to transform the educational and life trajectories of the young men it serves. They are the only all-boys after-school program in Omaha serving grades 3-12 during the school year, and grades 3-9 during Camp NorthStar Summer School, with an emphasis on academic success, competitive athletics, experiential learning, and opportunities to build job-readiness skills.

Scott Hazelrigg is the president of Northstar and he spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” segment talking about this organization and the huge impact it is having in the lives of young men.

Information about the program and how to volunteer or donate can be found at https://northstar360.org/.