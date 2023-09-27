The Buffett Early Childhood Institute Changes Children’s Live Through Research, Professional Preparation, Public Policy, Outreach and More…Walter Gilliam Explains

With a mission to transform the lives of young children by improving their learning and development, The Buffett Early Childhood Institute believes all children deserve the opportunity to develop, learn, and succeed in life. And they know that the earliest years are the best time to help children build a strong foundation for long-term success.

They also have a new Executive Director. Dr. Walter Gilliam started in March of this year. This published author, researcher, and speaker with expertise in early childhood education and intervention policy, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local.” And during this two-part interview Walter covered topics such as the importance of mental health and pediatric supports for young children as well as effective methods for reducing classroom behavior problems and preschool expulsion, and much more.

For more information about The Buffett Early Childhood Institute, you can go to the website https://buffettinstitute.nebraska.edu/.