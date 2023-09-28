© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Porchfest O M A is Back! Emily Cox Chats About the Free Family-Friendly Events, Food, and More on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT
-

The 7th Annual Porchfest O M A is Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The festival will take place on 11 stages including Omaha Mobile Stage, the neighborhood market stage, six porches, a poetry porch, an art porch, and an open mic porch in Omaha's Gifford Park Neighborhood at 33rd & California Street.

Emily Cox is the spokesperson for Porchfest O M A and she chatted with Mike Hogan from KIOS-FM about the history of the event and what fun-seekers can expect this Sunday. This free event includes music, dancing, crafts, food, and so much more.

More information about the event can be found at http://www.PorchfestOMA.com/.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
