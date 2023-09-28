Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Porchfest O M A is Back! Emily Cox Chats About the Free Family-Friendly Events, Food, and More on KIOS-FM
The 7th Annual Porchfest O M A is Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The festival will take place on 11 stages including Omaha Mobile Stage, the neighborhood market stage, six porches, a poetry porch, an art porch, and an open mic porch in Omaha's Gifford Park Neighborhood at 33rd & California Street.
Emily Cox is the spokesperson for Porchfest O M A and she chatted with Mike Hogan from KIOS-FM about the history of the event and what fun-seekers can expect this Sunday. This free event includes music, dancing, crafts, food, and so much more.
More information about the event can be found at http://www.PorchfestOMA.com/.