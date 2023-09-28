Porchfest O M A is Back! Emily Cox Chats About the Free Family-Friendly Events, Food, and More on KIOS-FM

The 7th Annual Porchfest O M A is Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The festival will take place on 11 stages including Omaha Mobile Stage, the neighborhood market stage, six porches, a poetry porch, an art porch, and an open mic porch in Omaha's Gifford Park Neighborhood at 33rd & California Street.

Emily Cox is the spokesperson for Porchfest O M A and she chatted with Mike Hogan from KIOS-FM about the history of the event and what fun-seekers can expect this Sunday. This free event includes music, dancing, crafts, food, and so much more.

More information about the event can be found at http://www.PorchfestOMA.com/.

