Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Girl’s Inc. Omaha’s New Executive Director, Candias Jones, Chats, Shares, and Discusses on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 3, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT

Girls Inc.’s programs cultivate learning and skill development in the areas of academic support and enrichment; career and life planning; self-reliance and life skills; health and wellness; leadership and community action; and culture and heritage. Curriculum and activities are chosen to be intrinsically appealing to girls and to engender interest and enthusiasm. Athletic and enrichment activities are carefully chosen to complement academic offerings as well as to develop physical health and fitness and to promote teamwork.

Girls’s Inc. Omaha also has a new Executive Director. Candias Jones spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” where we got to know her a bit, hear what she sees for the future of Girl’s Inc., and learn what parts of her new job have already had an impact on her.

More information on Girl’s Inc. Omaha can be found at https://girlsincomaha.org/.

