Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

“Pipeline” Looks at the Institution of Education and How It May Contribute to Incarceration, Breanna Carodine Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 3, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT

Omaha Community Playhouse has a new play opening. Pipeline opens October 6th and runs for a month. Breanna Carodine is the director of this latest offering and she joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the play as well as the issues it raises regarding the institution of education and the parallels to incarceration.

More information about show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.

