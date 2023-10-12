© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Combating Gender-Based Oppression, the Women’s Fund of Omaha Makes a Difference in Lives-Jo Giles Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT

Since 1990, the Women’s Fund has provided more than $56 million in grants to programs working on addressing the most crucial issues as identified by their research. They are the only local foundation that provides grants exclusively to programs addressing gender-based inequities, and they are the leading organization researching issues impacting anyone who experiences gender-based oppression. Their research looks at intersectional issues, including: Economic conditions, Access to sexual health education and health services, Domestic Violence, and Status of Women’s Leadership

The Women’s Fund of Omaha today welcomed Geena Davis, Academy Award-winning Actor, Author, and Founder and Chair of Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, as their keynote speaker for their Lead the Change annual celebration.

Jo Giles, Executive Director of the Women’s Fund of Omaha, joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM to discuss the work they do, the importance of the changes they help facilitate, and give a preview of the luncheon held today.

More information can be found at https://www.omahawomensfund.org/.

 

Mike Hogan
