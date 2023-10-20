This Weekend Only, The Florentine Players Open Another Farce and Director Molly Anderson Talks About it on KIOS-FM

The Florence Community Theater has opened another fun production! “The Tell-Tale Farce” is a freewheeling, door-slamming farce with a touch of the macabre. Rated PG-13 for some mild adult language.

Director Molly Anderson spoke with Mike Hogan about the show, her long history with the Florentine Players, and the fun this show is to watch. The show is on a quick run, just this weekend (it closes on October 22nd), so hurry if you want some laughs.

Tickets and information can be found at Florentine Players or at https://www.facebook.com/FlorentinePlayers/.