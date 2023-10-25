Bemis Center’s Annual Benefit Art Auction is Friday the 27th, Chris Cook Discusses This Huge, Gala Event

Bemis Center’s Benefit Art Auction is Omaha’s largest and most beloved celebration of contemporary art. Executive Director of Bemis Center, Chris Cook, chatted with Mike Hogan about this event that happens on October 27th. This indoor/outdoor celebration includes a tented block party in front of Bemis on 12th Street, with open bars, small bites, music, and mobile bidding. Bidding begins at 70% of retail price.

More than 200 local, regional, and national artists participate in the Auction. Proceeds raise critical funds to ensure Bemis Center's free, year-round exhibitions, educational public programs, LOW END performances, its international residency program, and Open House/Open Studios events.

For more information or tickets, go to https://www.bemiscenter.org/events/benefit.

If you want to bid on some of the art pieces, you can visit here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/wzF/