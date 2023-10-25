© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Bemis Center’s Annual Benefit Art Auction is Friday the 27th, Chris Cook Discusses This Huge, Gala Event

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT
-

Bemis Center’s Benefit Art Auction is Omaha’s largest and most beloved celebration of contemporary art. Executive Director of Bemis Center, Chris Cook, chatted with Mike Hogan about this event that happens on October 27th. This indoor/outdoor celebration includes a tented block party in front of Bemis on 12th Street, with open bars, small bites, music, and mobile bidding. Bidding begins at 70% of retail price.

More than 200 local, regional, and national artists participate in the Auction. Proceeds raise critical funds to ensure Bemis Center's free, year-round exhibitions, educational public programs, LOW END performances, its international residency program, and Open House/Open Studios events.

For more information or tickets, go to https://www.bemiscenter.org/events/benefit.

If you want to bid on some of the art pieces, you can visit here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/wzF/

-

 

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsBemis Center for Contemporary Artsbemis center
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan