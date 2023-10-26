Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
'Omaha Girls Rock' Rocks Omaha on Oct. 27th at The Benson Theater, Exec Dir Halley Taylor Chats About This Annual Music Fest
Founded in 2011 Omaha Girls Rock's mission is to empower our community and our youth to use their voices through music education. Their primary role is to create opportunity for empowerment, self-discovery, cultural expression and equitable access to the arts.
Halley Taylor is the Executive Director of Omaha Girls Rock joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to chat about the organization and the upcoming annual fundraiser “Omaha Ghouls Rock!” This Friday, October 27th, at the Benson Theater, the festivities kick off at 6:00 p.m. This all ages welcome event features several bands, a costume contest, raffles, and much more!
More information about this rockin’ event can be found at https://www.omahagirlsrock.org/.