You Can Help Omaha’s Homeless Vets in One Simple Step, Heather Carroll Explains How Important Your Help Is

It’s a real simple mission…Donate money to help fill 100 backpacks with essential items like coats, hand and feet warmers, socks, snacks and more. These same backpacks are then given out to Omaha homeless military veterans on Veteran’s Day. A simple mission with a huge impact to each and every veteran who receives one of these backpacks just as the weather is turning to the cold of late fall. Ready to donate? Here’s the link: https://www.bellevue.edu/event-forms/backpack-donation/.

Maybe you want to do more…Maybe you would like to help make sure that each treasured backpack is filled to the brim with all the gifts that have been assembled through the generous donation you made. Friday, November 3rd is the day these backpacks will be loaded and there is a link next to this sentence if you would like to help with that work. https://www.bellevue.edu/event-forms/backpack-drive/

Heather Carroll, a retired Master Sargent from the USAF and Manager of the Military Veteran Services Center at Bellevue University, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about how important this work is and how critical your action, whether a donation or volunteering your time, is to give these homeless military vets just a tiny bit of thanks for serving this country honorably. Heather also noted that Bellevue University Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization and your donation may be tax-deductible within the guidelines of U.S. law. Please consult your tax advisor on the specifics of the deductibility of your gift.

Timing is critical. To make an impact for this year’s backpack drive, the deadline is Friday, November 10th. That’s also the day our homeless veteran neighbors will receive your backpack gifts at a special Veterans Day ceremony on that aforementioned Friday, November 10th, at 4:00 p.m., at the Sienna Francis House. After the ceremony, veterans will receive backpacks and enjoy dinner and entertainment by Guitars for Vets.

Thanks for considering helping good folks right here in Omaha. If you are reading this after the donation deadline for this year, your donation today at the link below will kick off the fundraising for next year’s Backpack Drive for Homeless Veterans. Because just like the vets they serve, the Military Veteran Services Center at Bellevue University has got the backs of our Omaha vets. https://www.bellevue.edu/event-forms/backpack-donation/