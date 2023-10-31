© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Data Breaches Plus AI Equals the Necessity for Cyber-Diligence, Don Pecha Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 31, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT

In addition to the fact that October was Cybersecurity Awareness Month, artificial intelligence (AI) based applications are proliferating at a shocking rate. So while data breaches in the U.S. cost businesses an average of $9.44 million last year, cybercriminals are leveraging AI and machine learning technology to deploy more sophisticated cyberattacks to steal critical company data. And while AI has many benefits, it’s important for individuals and companies to understand the risks associated with using the more than 200 AI tools available.

So, “Live & Local” called on cybersecurity expert Don Pecha with FNTS to discuss AI-driven attack trends and best practices for preventing catastrophic data breaches. In this two-part chat with Mike Hogan, Don broke down the issues and some of the possible solutions to these extremely complex problems.

You can read Don’s blog at https://info.fnts.com/blog/rise-of-ai-enhanced-cyberattacks-a-new-digital-threat-landscape.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
