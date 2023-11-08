“The Nutcracker” is Back With All The Tradition and a New Gingerbread Dance, Erika Overturff Explains on KIOS-FM

As the holidays approach, many of us become excited to enjoy the seasonal pleasures that make this time so special each year. The city becomes decorated with lights, our homes are filled with the scents of our favorite family recipes, and The Nutcracker ballet is being performed by American Midwest Ballet!

And this year, “fresh from the oven,” a delightfully imaginative Gingerbread dance. Erika Overturff, the CEO and Artistic Director of American Midwest Ballet joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this new addition to the classic ballet. She also talked about the joy that she and the entire cast share is bringing this family tradition to life year after year.

The Nutcracker returns November 18th and 19th to the Hoff Center and December 9th and 10th to Omaha’s Orpheum Theater. More information and tickets can be found at https://amballet.org/.