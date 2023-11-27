Whether You Favor SHARE Omaha or SHARE Iowa Just Make Sure to SHARE on Giving Tuesday!
You can support your favorite nonprofits using both SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa to give locally on November 28th during Giving Tuesday. This 24 hour celebration is a chance to show ourselves and the community what we can do for our hard working charities in a one day period of time.
During the course of two separate interviews on “Live & Local” Teresa Mardesen, Executive Director of SHARE Omaha, as well as Donna Dostal, President & CEO Community Foundation for Western Iowa (SHARE Iowa), and Catrina Trabal, Community Partnerships Manager for Community Foundation for Western Iowa (SHARE Iowa) joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the duty of both organizations – to help local no profits complete their missions.
With SHARE Omaha covering more than 675 local charities and SHARE Iowa providing help to nonprofits in nine counties in western Iowa, a great majority of our neighbors in need will benefit from your generous contributions on Giving Tuesday.
Donations can be made at https://shareomaha.org/givingtuesday or https://www.sharegoodiowa.org/.
Separated by geography, but united in a common cause, both SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa are asking for your help in making this year’s Giving Tuesday a smashing success!
#GivingTuesday402
#GivingTuesday712