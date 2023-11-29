Full Circle: A Globe-Travelling Adventure Brings Nebraskan Dean Jacobs Right Back Home- Dreaming Big, Living Tall & Making the World Better

Dean Jacobs is a great story. A Nebraska kid who wanted to leave his home state and see this country and the world. The entire world. And while he was out there helping people and travelling jungles, deserts, and cities he found the world to be an amazing place. So amazing, that he couldn’t wait to get back to his home state of Nebraska and share the positive lessons he learned, the pictures he took, the Seven Wonders of Humanity, as well as the natural treasures of this country and the world with students.

During this chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” Dean shares how he became a Certified High Performance Coach ™ , and transformed the work he does in schools. Dean’s work in social and emotional learning has always focused on students finding the positive around them and to have a goal focused life that is wrapped around his signature theme, “Dream Big Live Tall and Make the World Better”.

Dean is currently working to enrich the lives of the students at the Umoⁿhoⁿ Nation Public School in Macy, Nebraska. He loves his work and the chance to share the joy of living with these kids. His website includes many resources as well as amazing photographs and can be found at www.deanjacobs.org.