Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The Omaha Symphonic Chorus and the River City Mixed Chorus Have Something in Common...Barron Breland!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 30, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST

The holiday season is a busy time for everyone, however, Dr. Barron Breland seems to be redefining what “busy” means! Currently, he is Professor of Music and Chair of the Department of Fine & Performing Arts at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, conducting their premiere ensemble, the Creighton University Chamber Choir, and teaching classes in music theory, history, and conducting. He is also conducting the Omaha Symphonic Chorus’ “Christmas At The Cathedral” shows on December 1st and 3rd, as well as conducting the River City Mixed Chorus milestone anniversary concert “40 Years of Fa La La” show at the Holland Center on Saturday, December 9.

Barron had a chat with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program about the unique sounds each of these concerts will produce in their appointed venues, the beauty of each choral offering, and the joy he receives spending his days surrounded by music.

Information on “Christmas At The Cathedral” can be found at https://www.omahasymphonicchorus.org/.

Information on the “40 Years of Fa La La” show at the Holland Center can be found at https://rcmc.org/.

 
