Omaha Based & World Renowned Artist, Thurman Statom, Talks Tonight at KANEKO and Other Talks Are Coming – Carissa Schrager Explains

KANEKO was founded to explore and share creativity and connection—and now, they are introducing an opportunity to connect in a whole new, immersive way. “Connect With KANEKO” is three special conversations during which folks connect with internationally recognized artists through KANEKO. Attendees get to experience the artwork, meet the artists, and be a part of our creative community like never before. Tonight’s conversation is with Therman Statom, a renowned figure in the contemporary glass movement.

KANEKO Board Member Carissa Schrager spoke to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this program of opportunities planned for this month, what to expect, and how to participate. Plus, there is the chance to share your home with a one-of-a-kind work of art.

Information about all of these events is available at https://thekaneko.org/.