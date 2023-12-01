© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Based & World Renowned Artist, Thurman Statom, Talks Tonight at KANEKO and Other Talks Are Coming – Carissa Schrager Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST

KANEKO was founded to explore and share creativity and connection—and now, they are introducing an opportunity to connect in a whole new, immersive way. “Connect With KANEKO” is three special conversations during which folks connect with internationally recognized artists through KANEKO. Attendees get to experience the artwork, meet the artists, and be a part of our creative community like never before. Tonight’s conversation is with Therman Statom, a renowned figure in the contemporary glass movement.

KANEKO Board Member Carissa Schrager spoke to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this program of opportunities planned for this month, what to expect, and how to participate. Plus, there is the chance to share your home with a one-of-a-kind work of art.

Information about all of these events is available at https://thekaneko.org/.

 

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
