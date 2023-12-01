“Sister” is Back and She’s Solving a Mystery While Providing Big Laughs at Omaha Community Playhouse

Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold is a holiday extravaganza full of laughs and audience participation at Omaha Community Playhouse. A brassy and bossy nun formally known as “Sister” retells the nativity story and unwraps the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages—whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? Employing her scientific tools, assisted by a local choir and audience banter, Sister delivers a humorous and irresistible satire that will keep you laughing and on your toes.

Actress Mary Zentmyer joined KIOS’ Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the show, the audience participation for those who wish to do so, and how fun this event is for the entire family. The show runs through December 23rd and information is available at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/sisters-christmas-catechism-2023/.

OCP will offer an audio-described performance of Sister’s Christmas Catechism for those who are blind or visually impaired on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.