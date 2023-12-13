© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

As Flatwater Free Press Closes Out Another Successful Year, Matthew Hansen Discusses Growth, Stories, and the Future of Journalism

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 13, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST
-

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter. Matthew Hansen is the Executive Editor of the Flatwater Free Press and he joined Mike Hogan for a two-part “Live & Local” interview to take a look back at some of the stories in 2023 that had an impact as well as looking forward at the future of journalism.

For some fascinating, Nebraska centric stories or subscription information, go to the website https://flatwaterfreepress.org/.

 
