Rose Theater’s Matt Gutschick Chats on Directing a Classic & Working With Puppets, People, and The Truth Behind Rudolph

The Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer animated television special, from the creative folks at Rankin Bass studios, has been part of our Christmas celebrations since 1964. And now it has come to life on the stage of The Rose Theater!

Rose Theater Artistic Director Matt Gutschick joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about the collaboration with “What If Puppets” to create puppet characters directly inspired by the television special that evoke happy memories for everyone who has seen the Christmas classic.

The show runs through December 23rd, information can be found at https://rosetheater.org/shows/rudolph/.