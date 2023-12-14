© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Rose Theater’s Matt Gutschick Chats on Directing a Classic & Working With Puppets, People, and The Truth Behind Rudolph

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST

The Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer animated television special, from the creative folks at Rankin Bass studios, has been part of our Christmas celebrations since 1964. And now it has come to life on the stage of The Rose Theater!

Rose Theater Artistic Director Matt Gutschick joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about the collaboration with “What If Puppets” to create puppet characters directly inspired by the television special that evoke happy memories for everyone who has seen the Christmas classic.

The show runs through December 23rd, information can be found at https://rosetheater.org/shows/rudolph/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan