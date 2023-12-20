CISA, The Nation’s Cybersecurity Agency, Fights and Uses AI - Lisa Einstein Explains How and Why on “Live & Local”

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA, is the nation’s cyber defense agency and the national coordinator for critical infrastructure security and resilience.

(CISA) released its Roadmap for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to ensure the secure development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence capabilities. This roadmap includes a comprehensive set of actions. This work is structured around five lines of effort.

Lisa Einstein, Senior Advisor for Artificial Intelligence for CISA & Executive Director of CISA’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” for a two-part interview to discuss the importance of this roadmap, how CISA works with public and private partners to keep America’s systems secure, and to explain the different iterations of artificial intelligence that are used to attack and defend the country.

More information about these and many other topics can be found at https://www.cisa.gov/.