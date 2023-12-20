© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

CISA, The Nation’s Cybersecurity Agency, Fights and Uses AI - Lisa Einstein Explains How and Why on “Live & Local”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 20, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST
-

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA, is the nation’s cyber defense agency and the national coordinator for critical infrastructure security and resilience.

(CISA) released its Roadmap for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to ensure the secure development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence capabilities. This roadmap includes a comprehensive set of actions. This work is structured around five lines of effort.

Lisa Einstein, Senior Advisor for Artificial Intelligence for CISA & Executive Director of CISA’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” for a two-part interview to discuss the importance of this roadmap, how CISA works with public and private partners to keep America’s systems secure, and to explain the different iterations of artificial intelligence that are used to attack and defend the country.

More information about these and many other topics can be found at https://www.cisa.gov/.

 

-

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsCyber security monthsecurity
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan