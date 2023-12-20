© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Made New Makerspace Helping Kids Make New Lives, Jim Clements Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 20, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST
Jim Clements founded Made New Makerspace in 2018. His experiences include working as a youth pastor at an inner-city church plant, as well as serving for more than eight years with one of America’s top organizations for youth care and advocacy.

Made New Makerspace is a makerspace for all ages, on a mission to empower foster and underserved youth for their success in a community that promotes learning, collaboration, and creation…So what the heck is a Makerspace? Well, Jim Clements, the Executive Director of Made New Makerspace had a chat with Mike Hogan to explain what it is, how it helps kids, and how he came to create this beneficial resource.

More information about how you can volunteer, donate, or join the fun is at https://madenewomaha.com/.

 

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
