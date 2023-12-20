The Ultra Chic Boutique is Back, With Some New Twists! Steph Dorland & Shan Stavropoulos Have the Details

The Ultra Chic Boutique is the best way for anyone in the Omaha metro and surrounding area to get an affordable prom, formal, or homecoming dress, or even a wedding gown! Max I. Walker Dry Cleaner & Laundry Service collects dress donations year round at all 10 Max I. Walker locations, and then dry clean and steam those gowns at no cost to get them ready for the event. The donations get stored until early February, when the entire inventory, a few thousand dresses in all sizes, is set up for a two-day sale event.

This year, in order to help mitigate crowds and speed up the process for everyone, shoppers make an online reservation for a specific time slot. That way, on Saturday, February 3, 2024 or Sunday, February 4, 2024 the shoppers and the volunteers can match their schedules to insure everyone has a fun time and gets the attention they deserve while picking out the dress of their dreams. Reservations are free and can be made at this link:

https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/58173791408/false#/invitation.

Steph Dorland from Max I. Walker and Shan Stavropoulos from the Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter spoke with Mike Hogan about the event. Once a shopper finds their dress, they simply make a tax-deductible cash donation to the Nebraska Alzheimer's Association to "pay" for it. Shoppers can buy as many dresses as they want. Every dollar raised at the event stays right here in Nebraska with our local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. They've raised over $70,000 to date!

There’s so much more, from volunteering to sponsoring the cost of a dress for a person who may not be able to afford it. Details are available at https://www.maxiwalker.com/ultra-chic-boutique/.