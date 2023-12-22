Food Bank for the Heartland Works to Eliminate Hunger, Stephanie Sullivan Explains How You Can Help

One in 11 people across the Heartland, with 1 in 9 being children, are struggling with food insecurity. That’s thousands of families across the heartland living with daily hunger. People in our own neighborhoods.

Food Bank for the Heartland is doing something about it. And right now, you can have your donations doubled due to the generosity of local businesses.

During this “Live & Local” interview, Stephanie Sullivan, the Assistant Director of Marketing & Communications for Food Bank for the Heartland, explained to Mike Hogan how they are able to provide tens of thousands of meals to waiting people. Millions of pounds of food each year. She also talked about how each of us can help, through donation, volunteering, as well as food gathering and packing.

More information on how you can get involved is available at https://foodbankheartland.org/.

