Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Siena Francis House is Working to Eliminate Homelessness, One Person at a Time – Chris Bauer Discusses on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST
Founded in 1975, Siena Francis House is Nebraska's largest provider of services to individuals experiencing homelessness, and is located in six facilities at 17th & Nicholas Streets in downtown Omaha. Each year, Siena Francis House provides over 400,000 meals.

Chief Advancement Officer, Chris Bauer, spent some time with Mike Hogan to talk about the fact that while Siena Francis House provides emergency shelter, food and clothing to individuals experiencing homelessness, their ultimate goal is to end homelessness by helping each and every guest achieve housing out in the community. As part of this effort, Siena Francis House also provides Permanent Supportive Housing for formerly homeless, disabled persons on their campus. There are also 50 tiny homes that will put roofs over the heads of people who have experienced chronic homelessness. The houses are an innovative approach to addressing a shortage of permanent supportive housing, part of Omaha's overall shortage of affordable housing. And there is so much more!

For more information or to see how you can help eliminate homelessness, go to the website https://sienafrancis.org/.

 

Tags
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
